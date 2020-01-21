Fiery Virtuosity at the MSO’s Russian Festival

Photo Courtesy of MSO Ken-David Masur

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra began a three-week Russian Festival last weekend, kicking it off with some of the most upbeat music written by Dmitri Shostakovich, his Festive Overture from 1954. Never mind that it was written to commemorate an anniversary of the 1917 Soviet revolution by a man reluctant to embrace its results. One of the mysteries of music is that, over time, it easily loses its original context.

Ken-David Masur continues to build a strong musical connection to the orchestra and audience. The musicians seem motivated to play well for him, and this program showed plenty of opportunity for various sections to shine. Top of the list are the trumpets, who were at their best in the Shostakovich piece, as well as later in Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

Sergei Prokofiev’s Concerto No. 3 in C Major for Piano and Orchestra is an opportunity for fiery virtuosity for the soloist. Pianist Sergei Babayan took an unfussy approach, playing with classy tone and touch, creating a sound that effortlessly filled the hall. After several curtain calls from the audience, it was surprising that Babayan declined to play an encore on Saturday evening.

Wit is not something associated with Russian composers, but Alfred Schnittke (1934-’98) showed a playful, light touch in his (K)ein Sommernachtstraum (Not a Midsummer Night’s Dream). Mozartean style begins with piano and violin, then with flute. But soon, other styles intrude, creating a mash-up where the listener has no idea what’s coming next. At times, it was like listening to two radio stations at the same time. What fun it was!

Pictures at an Exhibition, originally composed for piano, is almost always heard in the orchestration by Maurice Ravel. Masur instead chose the orchestration by Sergei Gorchakov (1905-’76). The performance of this version I found on YouTube was led by Masur’s father, Kurt Masur, which must have been an influence. I admit I struggled with comparing it to the familiar Ravel orchestration throughout. Still, it was an interesting experience. Gorchakov’s version is darker and weightier than Ravel’s. The orchestra certainly gave it a go, with all-in playing.