'Fireworks' at the MSO

There will be no shortage of pyrotechnics at the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra as guest conductor Christopher Seaman leads Handel's Music for the Royal Fireworks, which opens with a French overture and includes a bourrée and two minuets. Following Handel on the program is Mozart's Concerto in E-Flat Major for Two Pianos. Mozart wrote the piece to play with his sister, Maria Anna, shortly before leaving Salzburg, Austria. The next work, Czech composer Johann Stamitz's Clarinet Concerto in B-Flat Major, is one of the first concertos for the clarinet. The concert concludes with Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 100 in G Major. Known as the "Military Symphony," it derives its name from the second movement's prominent fanfares for trumpet and percussion effects. After its premiere, one reviewer compared the second movement to the "hellish roar of war" with "a climax of horrid sublimity." The MSO concert takes place March 25-26 at Uihlein Hall of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

Concordia University will present its "Kammerchor Spring Concert" March 27. The choir, touring since late February, concludes its spring tour with this home performance. The concert is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. March 27at 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive in Mequon.