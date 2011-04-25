Flanders Recorder Quartet's Early Music Prowess

The Flanders Recorder Quartet will visit Milwaukee for a concert at Wisconsin Lutheran College. The ensemble, which hails from the Netherlands, consists of respected recorder artists Bart Spanhove, Tom Beets, Joris van Goethem and Paul van Loey. Since 1987 the world-renowned quartet has spanned the globe with more than 1,500 concerts. Flanders won first prize in the prestigious Musica Antiqua competition in Belgium in 1990, and has since become a prominent fixture of the early music genre. Presented by Early Music Now, the concert will be held 5 p.m. April 30 at Schwan Concert Hall, 8800 W. Bluemound Road.

Under the baton of conductor Margery Deutsch, the winners of the UW-Milwaukee Concerto and Aria Competition will take the spotlight: Bassoonist Joshua Fleming will perform Weber's Bassoon Concerto and baritone Bryan Elsesser will sing "Avant de quitter ces lieux" from Gounod's Faust and "Largo al factotum" from Rossini's The Barber of Seville. The UWM Symphony Orchestra will perform Shostakovich's Concertino and Brahms' Symphony No. 4. The concert takes place 7:30 p.m. April 29 at the Helen Bader Concert Hall, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.