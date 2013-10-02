Florentine Opera, @ The Center Series

×

The FlorentineOpera Company (930 E. Burleigh St.) invites audiences into their Riverweststudio to experience world-class opera free of fuss. The new @ The Center series offers affordable performancesin an intimate, informal setting in the neighborhood in which the companyresides. “We don’t want to just be inthe Riverwest community, we want to be a part of it,” says General DirectorWilliam Florescu. With monthly Friday-Saturday performances beginning Oct. 4-5with an 80th Anniversary Season Sampler and continuing through May, the serieshopes to reform opera’s elitist reputation and showcase this “synthesis of thearts” for a wider audience.

For more information on dates and ticketsvisit florentineopera.org.

