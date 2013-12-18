Florentine Opera is Home for the Holidays

The 2013-2014 Florentine Opera Studio Artists—Julie Tabash, soprano; Erin Gonzalez, mezzo-soprano; Aaron Short, tenor; and Pablo Siqueiros, baritone—celebrate the season in a concert of holiday favorites. These gifted, young singers will showcase their talents while giving opera lovers a sneak peek at the future of the operatic voice.

The Studio Artist Program at the Florentine Opera Company annually brings four apprentices into the fold, where they benefit from master classes, sing secondary roles in the Florentine’s regular season productions, and perform for in-school outreach and education programs.

For most people (Grinches excepted), music features prominently in the holiday season, providing elements of nostalgia, anticipation and joy through the songs and carols of Christmas. If you want to hear your holiday favorites sung beautifully, there would be no nicer or more intimate way to experience them than with the “Florentine Opera’s Studio Artists @ The Center: Home for the Holidays” at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 20 -21, at the Wayne and Kristine Lueders Florentine Opera Center, 926 E. Burleigh St. For more information, visit florentineopera.org or call 414-291-5700, ext. 224.