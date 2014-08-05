Florentine’s Four Fabulous Females to perform at Colectivo, Bay View and Lakefront

For the curtain call of their summer season, the Florentine Opera Company has decided to don their best evening gowns and show off their feminine side with “4 Divas” at Colectivo in Bay View (Wednesday, Aug. 13) and Colectivo Lakefront Café (Thursday, Aug. 14) at 7 p.m. each evening.

All are invited to attend this free outdoor event—provided the weather is agreeable—to experience the artistry of four fabulous female singers from the Florentine chorus at one of the company’s favorite outdoor venues. Richard Clark, the Florentine’s director of marketing and communication, said, “When it’s nice outside, we want to encourage people to be out in nature and to experience the arts. Colectivo really strives to integrate the arts into their atmosphere, so we’ve been working together like this for 10 years.”

The repertoire is subject to change, but ranges from such familiar classics as “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story to the self-proclaimed diva anthem “This Place is Mine” from The Phantom of the Opera and the poignant, powerful “Vissi d’arte” from Tosca . No matter where your musical loyalties lie, the set list is sure to please.