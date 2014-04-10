Four Nations from Early Music Now

The Four Nations Ensemble, Early Music Now’s current artists in residence, brings the music of Jean-Philippe Rameau, Jean-Marie LeClair, François Couperin and Louis-Nicolas Clérambault to stage for the one-night-only show The Paris of LeClair and Rameau . Special artists include soprano Dominique Labelle and flutist Colin St. Martin. This evening of music will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, at UW-Milwaukee’s Zelazo Center, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd. For tickets, call 414-225-3113 or visit earlymusicnow.org.