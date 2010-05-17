Frankly Music Delivers Again

×

Acoustics are theendless mystery of classical music. Last week I heard a Frankly Musicperformance in the Dawes Studio Theater at the Sharon Wilson Center. The soundwas wonderfully warm, vibrant and clear. In fact, while listening I wondered ifthis was the best space for chamber music in the area. But in brief chats withthe musicians after the concert they stated that they felt the room was notresonant and giving. It may be the position of the small stage, rather enclosedand separate from the larger room. Performers and listeners can have completelydifferent experiences in an acoustical space.

We are so accustomed toFrank Almond’s musical leadership in our community that it’s possible to takeit for granted. Beyond his sophisticated playing he is an eloquent speakerabout classical music, and has an ability to connect with an audience withsubstantial content, remaining interesting and dryly witty. Due to travel Imissed a concert this spring when Almond played music associated with theremarkable violin he plays, the ex-Lipinski Stradivarius, so I was glad for theopportunity to hear Tartini’s “Devil’s Trill” sonata. Tartini was the firstknown owner of the Strad Almond plays. One could not resist trying to imaginewhat this surprisingly chromatic sonata sounded like on this violin in 1750.Almond delivered it with style, fiery assertion and blazing bravura.





Also for violin andpiano were four pieces from Ned Rorem’s DayMusic and Night Music,20th-century gems played with lively elegance. Pianist Michael Mizrahi, whorecently joined the faculty at Lawrence University, was impressive in Rorem’scharming “Gnats.”





Joseph Johnson joinedthe ensemble for two piano trios: Mendelssohn’s Trio No. 1, and Dvorák’s “Dumky”Trio. The combination of Johnson and Almond has grown to a high artistic level,each bringing out the best in one another. The Mendelssohn trio was the bestchamber music performance I’ve heard anywhere this season, lyrical andspirited, with nearly ideal balance. In this concert Mizrahi made the statementthat a top-flight pianist has arrived in our region. We’re glad to have him.