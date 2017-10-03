Frankly Music Opens Season with Captivating Concert

Frankly Music began a new season last week at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with a concert of music by the Belgian-French composer César Franck (1822-1890). Violinist Frank Almond and pianist Adam Golka were heard in the Sonata in A Major, one of Franck’s best-known works. This combination of musicians was particularly expressive, playing with a captivating sense of phrasing. Golka poetically conjured the difficult piano part with unusual sensitivity in touch. Almond soared with a lyrical, spinning, beautiful sound. I loved the romantic sweep of the last movement.

They were joined by Yuka Kadota (violin), Margot Schwartz (viola) and Madeleine Kabat (cello) in the Piano Quintet in F minor. Golka was a master in yet another monster piano part. There were many sublime subtleties in this performance—as well as elegant passion. The concert began with two organ works well played by Christopher Berry, organist at the Basilica of St. Josaphat.