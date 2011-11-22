Frankly Music Presents Bach's Goldberg Variations

Bach's Goldberg Variations, published in 1741, were originally performed on the harpsichord before evolving into the modern iteration for violin, viola, cello and piano. The history of the variations hinges on Goldberg's desire to receive musical instruction from Bach at the behest of Count Kaiserling, with an award to Bach of a goblet of gold.

The journey into the wonder and virtuosity of Bach will be explored at the upcoming Frankly Music concert by a quartet of artists. The ensemble is led by Frank Almond, who is also concertmaster of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, and includes Kyle Armbrust (viola), Edward Arron (cello) and Michael Mizrahi (piano), all of them with international bullet points on their résumés. Between them, they have performed with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic and the Houston Symphony, as well as with acclaimed musician Yo-Yo Ma.

This tribute to Bach will be held at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music (1584 N. Prospect Ave.) 7 p.m. Nov. 28-29.