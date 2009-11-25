Frankly Music’s Untamed Shostakovich

×

Frankly Music presented an all-Shostakovich programat the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music last Monday and Tuesday evenings.Pianist Adam Neiman kicked off the program with Three Fantastic Dances and 13of the 24 Preludes, Op. 34. Neiman often sliced the air with sharply drawnphrases, playing with assertive clarity and capturing each passing mood.

The Piano Trio No. 2 was composed in Leningrad during direWorld War II circumstances. Besides the general situation, Shostakovich wrotethe piece in grief over the death of his best friend, as well as over thebattle death of his most talented composition student. This powerful chamberwork is rich with contrasts and psychological depth, from somber contemplation,to blazing astringency in the second movement, to obsessive funereal wailingand cathartic release.

Violinist Frank Almond, cellist Joseph Johnson andNeiman gave a thoroughly engrossing, emotionally raw performance on Mondaynight, playing with almost shocking, no-holds-barred wildness. After that I hadto hear it again. The next night the performance was more contained, andgenerally more finished in all the basic elements of music making, without theuntamed edginess. I loved the luxury of hearing it twice, and respectedthe honest difference in performances.