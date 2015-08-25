Gershwin 101

When every element of an orchestra is new, you really can’t expect perfection and, yes, you could tell at the debut concert of the Southwestern Suburban Symphony on Aug. 23 that this was a first outing. Even so, I can thankfully report that Music Director Christine Flasch led an obviously well-rehearsed, reasonably tight and crisp-sounding group of talented musicians in a fine primer on George Gershwin.

The works selected—and performed with exuberance and flair—touched all areas of Gershwin’s oeuvre. The opening Catfish Row Suite from Porgy and Bess was a bit shaky at the start (not helpful was an underwhelming banjo solo) but hit its stride midway through. The sprightly Promenade that followed was a delight, the colors of the Cuban Overture blazed brightly (kudos to the percussion and brass), and pianist Craig Terry got the most out of every note and nuance of Rhapsody In Blue .

The last half of the concert centered on the songs of George and Ira Gershwin, which were a sheer delight owing to the soaring soprano and ebullient personality of Alicia Berneche. Wrapping things up in rousing fashion was Strike Up The Band , with a small chorus joining in.

The Saber Center in Franklin is a sonically superior venue with plenty of sound-reflecting surfaces and warm earth tones. The problems that arose at this concert are ones that can be fixed with time, effort and experience and were largely logistical in nature; the musicians I heard seem more than capable of taking care of the artistry.