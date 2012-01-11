A Great Day for Kids

For the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra's “Founders Concert,” the Senior Symphony, the flagship ensemble comprised of high school age students, will feature a guest artist, Jeannie Yu, on piano. The program includes the overture from Dmitry Kabalevsky's opera <em>Colas Breugnon</em>. A Soviet-era composer, Kabalevsky toed the Party line on aesthetics. His social realist, patriotic music is seldom performed nowadays, but he excelled in creating programs for children's music education, making him an apt composer for the MYSO. Yu will perform Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, and Margery Deutsch will conduct Kevin Puts' <em>This Noble Company </em>as well as four movements of Holst's <em>The Planets</em>. 2 p.m., Jan. 15 in the Helen Bader Concert Hall at UWM's Helene Zalazo Center, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.<br /><br />On that same day and at the same time, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra launches its Kinderkonzert series with “Beethoven: The Revolution Begins.” With conductor Francesco Lecce Chong directing the music, Milwaukee actor Rick Pendzich plays the role of Beethoven and the Pabst stage will be transformed into a replica of Vienna's Theater an der Wien, where Beethoven's works were premiered. This event will give children to an opportunity to learn about the composer's music and life and is geared to children age four to ten. 2 p.m., Jan. 15 at Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. <p> </p>