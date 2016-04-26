Hilary Hahn on Bach

× Expand Photo by Michael Patrick OLeary

Violinist Hilary Hahn has long been considered one of the world’s great interpreters of J.S. Bach. As was evident in a recital Saturday evening at the Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, Hahn’s playing of Bach has only deepened and matured with the years. She is surpassing her own high standards.

Bach’s Violin Sonata No. 3 in C Major (BWV 1005) was profound in every way. It was a privilege to be there to hear it. All the complex harmonies and lines of counterpoint emerged with such clarity and the tone was so consistent that it’s hard to imagine anyone, past or present, equaling Hahn in this formidable piece. Beyond the notes, the performance had the authority and authenticity of a master musician.

On this world tour of 10 recitals that proceeds primarily in Europe, Hahn is premiering pieces from Six Partitas for Solo Violin by Spanish composer Antón García Abril (b. 1933). Partita No. 1 was a breathtaking, fantasia-like virtuoso ride, exploring wistfulness alternating with drama.

Pianist Cory Smythe, known locally for his performances with Present Music, joined Hahn for a distinctive performance of W.A. Mozart’s Violin Sonata No. 27 in G Major (K. 379), showing style and fluid dexterity in a bold interpretation. Aaron Copland’s Sonata for Violin and Piano was composed in 1943, just a year before Appalachian Spring , and comes from the same aesthetic of cultivated Americana. It is such a rich, engaging piece one wonders why it is so seldom heard. Hahn and Smythe switched gears, playing with earthy vigor to match the character of the music.

Hahn and Smythe won a Grammy Award for the innovative CD In 27 Pieces: The Hilary Hahn Encores , for which 26 composers were commissioned to write short works for violin and piano. (A 27th piece was chosen in a competition from 400 submitted works.) “Blue Curve of the Earth” by Tina Davidson (b. 1952) comes from the album, and sets a mysterious and rather melancholy mood. As an encore, also from the CD, Hahn and Smythe delivered the rollicking “Hilary’s Hoedown” by Mark-Anthony Turnage (b. 1960). What a great recital it was!