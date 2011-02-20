Italian Renaissance at Danceworks

Danceworks will present La Rossignol, a six-member company of professional musicians and dancers from Castelleone, Italy, on March 14 at the Danceworks Studio Theatre (1661 N. Water St.). La Rossignol has performed in over 40 countries and this tour, which includes only Milwaukee, Chicago and Los Angeles, is its first in the United States. Tim and Sue Frautschi sponsor the Milwaukee performance.

In a performance titled “Dance to My Music: Renaissance Music and Dances,” La Rossignol will recreate two contrasting worlds of 15th and 16th century Italy: the common people's and the nobility's. The performance features authentic costumes, musical instruments and dancing practices of the Italian Renaissance in court and popular life.

Tickets are only $10. Call the Danceworks box office at (414) 277-8480, ext. 6025 or visit danceworksmke.org. The performance starts at 7:30 pm.