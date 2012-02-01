Joyce Yang Joins MSO for Rachmaninoff

<span></span>Featured at the <strong>Milwaukee Symphony</strong> <strong>Orchestra</strong>'s all-Rachmaninoff program will be the Russian composer's Symphony No. 1 in D minor, a slow, painful endeavor that became a stunning success, and his Concerto No. 2 in C minor for Piano and Orchestra, an agitated and unstable work building to a mammoth climax. Rachmaninoff, known for his pronounced lyricism and tonal ingenuity, is considered one of the last great exponents of 19th-century Russian classical music.<br /><br />Taking center stage for the concerto will be guest pianist Joyce Yang in a return appearance with the MSO. Her virtuosity is nothing short of astounding and should add tremendous energy to the score as conducted by MSO Music Director Edo de Waart.<br /><br />The concert will be held 8 p.m. Feb. 3-4 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Marcus Center's Uihlein Hall. <p> </p>