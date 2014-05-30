Kalliope Vocal Arts

Marian Center for Nonprofits

3211 S. Lake Drive

7:30 p.m., May 30-31

Kalliope Vocal Arts presents “Faith, Hope & Love,” a concert of three fully staged, not-often-performed opera scenes showcasing 12 young vocalists, string quartet and piano. “What’s cool about this event is all the stories are very compelling—these don’t drag and are very dramatic. And translations will be projected,” says Maureen Smith, Kalliope’s marketing director. “It’s all beautiful music performed by very talented singers.”

Tickets are available for cash- and check-only at the door ($15 for adults, $10 for students). For more information, visit kalliopevocalarts.weebly.com or contact Smith at 414-241-7488.