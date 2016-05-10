× Expand Image via Kettle Moraine Symphony Website

Clara Schumann described it as “a truly tremendous piece of art which moves the entire being in a way little else does.” Johannes Brahms’ German Requiem is his most emotionally moving work. It ought to be so: The impetuses behind its long and laborious composition were the deaths of the two most important people in his life—his most ardent champion Robert Schumann and his beloved mother. Retiring Music Director Paul Thorgaard leads the Kettle Moraine Symphony Orchestra and the Moraine Chorus up to the scenic basilica of Holy Hill for Brahms’ seven-movement choral masterpiece, joined by soprano Deanna Gibeau and baritone David Mohr.

Kettle Moraine Symphony & Chorus

Holy Hill Basilica

1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus

3 p.m., Sunday, May 15