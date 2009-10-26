Themoody work is not among the most performed in the operatic repertoire, butdeserves to be heard more often. (The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under Edo deWaart will perform Bluebeard’s CastleOct. 30-31.) Based on the old tale of the serial killer husband, it’s atwo-person production, the title character and his current wife, Judith, whoslowly, hidden chamber by hidden chamber, descends into the psychologicalunderworld hidden behind a respectable, aristocratic facade.
Arecent performance by the London Symphony Orchestra under Valery Gergievcaptures the tortured essence of this often overlooked gem. Sir Wallace Whiteplays the evil husband in bass-baritone, his low tone grounding the soaringmezzo-soprano of Elena Zhidkova as Judith. It’s a horror show withappropriately tense music, exploding from quiet foreboding as Judith proceedstoward the awful truth.