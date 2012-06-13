'Love' All Around at Present Music Concert

American composer Michael Daugherty truly is a Renaissance man. His music is based in popular culture, which he embraces wholeheartedly, yet Romanticism and Postmodernism are also in his blood. Daugherty's music bears out all of these influences in compositions such as <em>Metropolis Symphony</em> (inspired by Superman) and <em>Dead Elvis</em> (bowing to the "King of Rock 'n' Roll").<br /><br />Daugherty, born in Iowa, comes from a family with a strong love of music. He has been influenced by the likes of 20th-century modernists Morton Feldman, Milton Babbitt and Pierre Boulez. Daugherty studied in Paris, went to Yale, was in residence with the New York Philharmonic and wrote his dissertation on the relationship between the works of Charles Ives and Gustav Mahler (as well as the writings of Goethe and Emerson). Daugherty is a three-time Grammy winner.<strong><br /><br />Present Music</strong>'s season finale features the world premiere of Daugherty's <em>Labyrinth of Love</em>, whose text is drawn from the writings of women ranging from Sappho through Elizabeth Taylor. Also featured in this "Love" concert will be Michael Gordon's <em>acdc</em> and Bright Sheng's <em>Kazakhstan Love Song</em>. Love will fill the air at Turner Hall Ballroom Friday, June 15, at 7:30 p.m. (with a pre-concert talk by Daugherty at 6:45 p.m.). <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p><strong>TAGS</strong>: Michael Daugherty, composer, music, classical, Milwaukee, Present Music, Metropolis Symphony, Dead Elvis, Labyrinth of Love, world premiere, Michael Gordon, ac/dc, Bright Sheng, Kazakhstan Love Song, Turner Hall, concert</p>