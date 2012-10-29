MBII Triumphs at the South Milwaukee PAC

The rumor that the current edition of MBII, the Milwaukee Ballet’s pre-professional second company, is the strongest ever assembled appeared well founded during their splendid concert at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center on opening night, Oct 27. The 19 dancers, average age 20, from across the United States, Bulgaria, Japan, South Korea and Mexico, all danced with confidence, presence, personality and a high level of technical mastery. Many could probably hold their own in professional companies now, but the opportunities they’ll have this year to perform in major Milwaukee Ballet productions and to dance their own repertory in many venues will further strengthen them.