Milwaukee Ballet Comes to Oconomowoc

If you missed the splendid performance of Salvatore Aiello’s Clowns and Others by the Milwaukee Ballet last winter, or want to enjoy again its glittering, humorous vignettes of circus performers and crowds representing a surprising assortment of passions and follies, you have an excellent chance on Friday, Feb. 4, when the Oconomowoc Arts Center Family Series will present the Milwaukee Ballet II in Classic to Contemporary, a concert which also features the Grand Pas de Deux from Don Quixote, a high point of the classical repertory. Other classical works and new choreography by Victor Ramirez are also on the program.

Michael Pink, the Milwaukee Ballet's artistic director, calls the Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II Program the “seed bed” of his company. MBII dancers perform with leading artists in the Ballet's biggest shows each season, and many in the main company are former members of the second company. MBII includes dancers from across the country and around the world. They dance in every style. Their outreach performances in Milwaukee are “a shop window to the diversity of dance for potential audiencesyoung folks, families, or people who fear dance,” Pink said. “I hope this performance will be the start of many, many tours throughout Wisconsin.”

Clowns and Others is Aiello’s most popular work. Set to a witty piano score by Sergi Prokofiev called “Visions Fugitives, Opus 22,” it showcases each dancer’s skill and personality individually and as part of the close ensemble. It’s a treat. The show starts at 7 p.m. The OAC is located at 641 E. Forest St. in Oconomowoc. Call 262-560-3172 or visit www.theoac.net