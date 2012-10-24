Milwaukee Ballet II Dances Balanchine

Milwaukee Ballet has an advanced training program for exceptional college-age dancers from around the world. Much of the main company graduated from this program, known as MBII. In addition to covering secondary roles in major productions, this “second company” presents concerts from its own repertoire of classical and new dances. On Saturday and Sunday at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC), MBII will dance George Balanchine’s Who Cares? , a warmly entertaining work set to Gershwin classics by America’s most celebrated choreographer. The company’s excellence won it permission from the Balanchine Trust to give these two special performances rehearsed with Balanchine expert Fiona Fuerstner. The concert also features the premieres of two works created especially for these young artists by Milwaukee Ballet dancers Isaac Sharratt and Nicole Teague, as well as three standards from the classical repertory.

The concert takes place 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at the SMPAC, 901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee. For more information, call 414-766-5049 or visit www.southmilwaukeepac.org.