Milwaukee Ballet’s 'Peter Pan' Airs Nationally

Milwaukee Ballet’s â€˜PeterPan’ airs nationally on PBS at 8 p.m.on Friday, April 18
Ifyou couldn’t see it live, here’s a television version to rival Mary Martin’s.If you saw it at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, you can thrill toit again in close-up. Milwaukee Ballet’s soaring production of Michael Pink’srichly layered adaptation of Peter Panwith its glorious score by Philip Feeney will fill the nation’s publicairwavesâ€”a rare honor for our city. Thanks to Milwaukee Public Television’sseven-camera shoot in 2012, the wonders of Rick Graham’s set, David Grill’slighting, Judanna Lynn’s costumes and the superb performances of the originalled by an adorable Marc Petrocci in the title role have all been preserved.
