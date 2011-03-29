Milwaukee Opera Theatre's Intimate Look at Virginia Woolf

From the Diary of Virginia Woolf is a cycle of eight songs based on excerpts from the diary of legendary author Virginia Woolf, the acclaimed novelist, critic and essayist from early-20th-century England. The words were adapted for music by Dominick Argento, known for his choral writing and operas such as Postcard from Morocco, The Masque of Angels and The Voyage ofEdgar Allan Poe. Originally written for English mezzo-soprano Janet Baker, From the Diary of Virginia Woolf earned Argento a Pulitzer Prize in 1975. The piece is accompanied by piano. The texts (libretto) consist of highly confessional diary entries and provide an inner look into Woolf's character and voice. The Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents From the Diary of Virginia Woolf, featuring Diane Lane with piano accompaniment by Jamie Johns, 7:30 p.m. April 1-2 and 3 p.m. April 3 at the Sunset Playhouse, 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove.

The week also features two concerts of note at UW-Milwaukee: a classical guitar concert featuring Gohar Vardanyan at UWM's Recital Hall (2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.) on March 31; and the Chamber Orchestra with feature soloist Stefan Kartman on cello at the Zelazo Center's Helen Bader Concert Hall (2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.) on April 1.