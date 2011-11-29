Milwaukee's Christmas in the Classical Tradition

Now that December is upon us, Milwaukee can look forward to superb holiday music. One such delightful option is the MSO Pops' “Holiday Pops Spectacular” under conductor Jeff Tyzik, a Grammy winner considered one of the nation's foremost pops conductors. The program celebrates traditional carols and is backed by the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus under director Lee Erickson, the Milwaukee Children's Choir along with the Milwaukee Youth Chorale and the Alleluia Ringers of Concordia University. The concert takes place Dec. 2-4 at Uihlein Hall of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St.

“Joyeux Noel: Christmas in Paris” will be performed by the Wisconsin Philharmonic with choirs from Arrowhead High School and University Lake School. Not much could be better than Parisian cafés, Notre Dame and a program of outstanding French music, including Faure's Sanctus, Offenbach's Orpheus in the Underworld and, of course, The Sorcerer's Apprentice. The event takes place 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Carroll University's Shattuck Auditorium, 218 N. East Ave., Waukesha.

Finally, the Prometheus Trio, featuring the masterful Stefanie Jacob on piano, Timothy Klabunde on violin and Scott Tisdel on cello, will play Onslow's Trio No. 9 in G Major, Bridge's Phantasie Trio and Dvorak's Trio in E Minor. This eclectic concert runs Dec. 5-6 at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music's Helen Bader Recital Hall, 1584 N. Prospect Ave.