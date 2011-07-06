Milwaukee's Florentine Opera: At the Lake and on the Green

The Florentine Opera Company, in conjunction with Alterra Coffee, is continuing its “Florentine at the Lake” series this summer. The music offers a peek ahead at the company's 2011-2012 season. Expect to hear passionate yet dulcet bits of Puccini's Turandot, Mozart's Idomeneo, and contemporary American composer Carlisle Floyd's Susannah. The selection demonstrates the Florentine's commitment to keeping the classics alive while introducing new works to opera audiences.

“Florentine at the Lake” will be held 7 p.m. July 7, July 21, Aug. 4 and Aug. 18 at Alterra at the Lake, 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive.

Meanwhile, singers from the Florentine Opera will support Grammy-winner Dionne Warwick when she headlines day two of the annual “Gathering on the Green.” Expect to hear classic pop hits like “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” and “I'll Never Fall in Love Again.”

The July 15-16 “Gathering on the Green” festival features fireworks, a 5K run/walk, daily performances by Japanese Taiko drummers and a Friday, July 15, concert by Daryl Stuermer and Amy Keys. Warwick and company will take the stage 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Mequon's Rotary Park, 4000 W. Highland Road.

Also, the Chorknaben Boy Choir of Uetersen, Germany, will join the Bel Canto Boy Choirs for a performance scheduled to include European choral music from the Renaissance as well as contemporary music and spirituals by Bach, Mendelssohn and Miskinis. The concert will be held at Mequon United Methodist Church, 11011 N. Oriole Lane, Mequon, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9.