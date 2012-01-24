Milwaukee Symphony Chorus Shines in 'Carmina Burana'

Long considered one of classical music's most addictive guilty pleasures, Carl Orff's <em>Carmina Burana&nbsp;</em>may not command the respect of more prestigious choral works, but its rollicking hedonistic decadence seems in tune with the&nbsp;moral indifference of our times.&nbsp;Although based upon a 13th-century manuscript of doggerel devised by rebellious clerical dropouts, one would never suspect the manuscript's lowbrow origins while hearing Orff's musically sophisticated&nbsp;rendition as&nbsp;performed by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under the aggressive, unyieldingly elegant baton of former music director Andreas Delfs.<br /><br />In a mesmerizing performance that highlighted the stylishness of Orff's&nbsp;brilliant score, structured around wildly percussive harmonic blocks and&nbsp;foot-stomping tunefulness, Delfs&nbsp;invoked&nbsp;hair-raising urgency to the score's&nbsp;primitive rhythms, adding greater dimension to its infectious spontaneity and&nbsp;pagan abandon.<br /><br />The Milwaukee Symphony Chorus has been improving incrementally in recent seasons. Their tonal balance and uncanny precision, along with the participation of the Milwaukee Children's Choir, resulted in a performance rivaling the finest heard anywhere. Tenor Andrew Bidlack seemed somewhat light-toned, but the solid baritone of&nbsp;Hugh Russell resulted in&nbsp;a rollicking, audience-pleasing performance sometimes challenged by Delfs' orchestral demands.&nbsp;The vocal highlight of the evening was the beautiful&nbsp;lyric-coloratura vocalizing&nbsp;of Norah Amsellem, whose pure&nbsp;vibrato-free and effortless singing above the staff&nbsp;compared well with the best of more famous sopranos.<br /><br />The program began with Brahms' compilation of&nbsp;his and Dvorak's Slavonic Dances. Delfs' disciplined hair-raising precision has a unique musicality all its own. It&nbsp;was a pleasure to welcome him back as guest conductor. <p> </p>