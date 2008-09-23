Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra – 50 Years

Since its inception in 1959, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra has consistently received critical acclaim for artistic excellence. Today, the MSO continues to reach new heights under the baton of the organization's fifth music director, Andreas Delfs, who celebrated his 10th anniversary with the MSO in the 06/07 season. The MSO has performed on tour in Europe, Japan, and Cuba; as well as Carnegie Hall and other venues around the United States.

As the largest cultural organization in Wisconsin, the MSO is considered one of the finest orchestras in the country, providing enrichment and educational activities for audiences of every age, economic status and background. At home and on tour, the MSO performs more than 120 Classics, Pops, Family, and Education concerts each season. Additionally, the MSO's 26 years of nationally syndicated radio broadcasts ranked among the nation's largest collections, and was heard on more than 240 stations throughout the U.S. each year. In 2004, the MSO released the first modern English recording of Humperdinck's fairy tale opera "Hansel and Gretel," recorded live at Uihlein Hall in Milwaukee.

Each of the MSO's resident musicians is a gifted virtuoso. In addition to performing with the MSO, these musicians provide a strong professional core within Milwaukee's thriving arts community. Orchestra players make frequent appearances with other local ensembles, perform as soloists internationally, and serve as teachers and mentors to music students and area youth.

The MSO's education and outreach programs are among the most highly regarded of any American symphony. Through initiatives such as Youth & Teen Concerts, MSO Stars of Tomorrow and the nationally acclaimed Arts in Community Education (ACE) program, the most comprehensive education initiative ever undertaken by an American orchestra, the MSO has become a national leader in arts education programming.

The MSO continues to thrive as a cornerstone organization in Milwaukee's growing arts community. Its musicians are proud to bring symphonic music to growing local, national and international audiences, while maintaining a commitment to long-held traditions of artistic excellence, educational outreach and community service.

For the definitive source on the MSO, please visit http://www.mso.org/