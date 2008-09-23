Mission Statement

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra League supports the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and its goals through fundraising projects, educational programs and audience development.

Fundraising

The MSO League has donated $2.2 million to the MSO over the last eight seasons. In the past season, volunteers donated 13,809 hours to MSO, which represents $269,414 in value (at $19.51/hour as currently recognized to be the comparable value).

Education

MSO League volunteers actively support various MSO education programs and family concerts through volunteering as docents, ushers, pre-concert event planners, and workshop and auditions organizers. Scholarship and ticket purchase funds are raised for the MSO via various grants and endowments.

Audience Development

The MSO League constantly strives to increase interest in and audiences for MSO concerts by enhancing these experiences for people. Post concert luncheons, receptions, and musician meet 'n greets are some of the ways we actively involve current and potential audience members in the concert experience.

Evening Associates

The Evening Associates are a group within the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra League additionally focused on the promotion, growth and success of RunUp to the Runway and Symphony Style. To become a member or for more information, contact Lynn Miller at 414.226.7852 or MillerL@mso.org.

For more information on the MSOL, please visit http://www.mso.org/main.taf?p=2,2