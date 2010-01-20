MSO, Johannes Moser’s Intriguing Shostakovich

×

The dark, coldwinter has always been a good time for listening to substantial music, such asthe Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert heard last Saturday night. JohannesMoser, a young German-Canadian, was soloist in Shostakovich's Concerto No. 1for Cello, part of major repertory written by Shostakovich, Benjamin Brittenand others for Mstislav Rostropovich. This concerto, written in 1959, capturesthe multilayered balance of ironic detachment and mysteriously personalstatement that is the heart of Shostakovich's embattled Soviet-era art. I'vealways thought of the poignant second movement as a Cold War lament ofparanoia.

Moser's performancewas intriguing. I was interested to hear where he was headed, even if Idid not always agree with the destination. At times he played with a deep senseof phrase and drama, with crisp rhythm. He was a sincere reflection of themusic at his best. At other times I wondered about the core of his tone, which seemedto vary beyond deliberate coloristic choices. Some habits were off-putting, asin a fully extended arm on phrase-ending down-bows that distorted the music,and what I would describe as needlessly-calling-attention-to-extreme-effortplaying in the final movement. This kind of musical overacting rings as falseas a hammy actor chewing up the scenery. Krystof Pipal on horn and Todd Levy onclarinet both played with gorgeously rich tone in featured solos of thesecond movement.

Every couple ofyears I come to a symphony by Danish composer Carl Nielsen (1865-1931)with new discovery. Each time around the music falls right out of my head bythe time I encounter the composer again. Guest conductor Paul Daniel ledNielsen's Symphony No. 4 (“The Inextinguishable”), composed during World War Ias an affirmation of life. The piece does not conjure enough conflict to feeltriumphant. Daniel was good at giving it long-phrased shape. I questioned acouple of transitions, although I admit that this was an odd piece to get atake on a conductor. The concert began with the fascinating Sinfonietta by Scottish composer JamesMacMillan.