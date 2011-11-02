MSO, Joyce Yang to Deliver Passion of Tchaikovsky

Fortune has returned to Milwaukee in the form of Joyce Yang, who will be performing a one-evening concert of Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat Minor, Op. 23 with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO).

The critically acclaimed Yang is considered among the most gifted pianists of her generation. Her virtuosity is as stunning as her interpretive sensitivity. Born in Seoul, South Korea, Yang completed her first piano lesson at the age of 4, and by 10 she had entered the School of Music at the Korea National University of Arts. She moved to the United States and attended the Juilliard School under the tutelage of Yoheved Kaplinsky. She was the recipient of the school's Arthur Rubinstein Prize and William Petschek Piano Recital Award.

Francesco Lecce-Chong will conduct the concert. Lecce-Chong, recently appointed assistant conductor for the MSO, has built a full résumé conducting orchestras across America and the world.

Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto is a work scored for flutes, oboes, clarinets, bassoons, horns, trumpets, trombones, timpani and strings. Tchaikovsky based his melodies on the music performed by blind beggars in markets near Kiev, lending pathos as well as passion to this melodic work.

Join the MSO and Yang for this soulful, lustrous concert 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in Uihlein Hall of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St.