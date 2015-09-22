MSO’s Delightful ‘Così fan tutte’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Così fan tutte (translated as something akin to “They’re All the Same”) may not be the most politically correct opera, with its plot aimed at proving that women can simply never be trusted, but then again the men come out as something less than chivalrous themselves. Apart from all the silliness and incredulity it inspires, in a down-to-earth way the opera reflects young, arduous love (and lust) with all associated tension, plotting, fretting and mistrust. It works best with a young, attractive cast and modern setting, and those assets adorned the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s semi-staged performance on Friday, Sept. 18 at Uihlein Hall—their first concert of the season.

No complaints about the voices or acting of the six principals: Brenda Rae, Cecelia Hall, Gordon Bintner, Andrew Stenson, Jennifer Zetlan and Rod Gilfry. The pared-down staging reminded me of the sort of thing a small opera company might use, with a simple canvas background splashed with red paint, a few chairs and assorted lamps. The costuming was contemporary and fairly monochromatic. This approach can certainly work in a character-driven farce like Così and is sometimes undertaken by full-blown opera companies; thus it was a treat to experience it in a Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert. It was all quite charming and, except for a few minor staging mishaps, was carried out to near perfection.

The glory of the work is the music itself, however, and the MSO under our venerable maestro Edo de Waart performed exquisitely. Taking place on a cool and rainy evening, this concert seemed to warm many a heart in the audience.