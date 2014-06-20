Multi-media Exploration of Home and Place

Home Place is donein conjunction with renowned Milwaukee artist Reginald Baylor’s Typeface Project, which consists of public-artinstallations that grew out of community conversations from the Harambee,Lindsay Heights, Burnham Park and Sherman/Washington Park Milwaukeeneighborhoods. The new works included in the first segment of Home Placewere inspired by the TypeFace Project.
“Homecan be where the heart is,” says Stalheim, “but what happens if your home isdestroyed, or if you are a traveler? The composers and artists for our eventwill express their visions of home and place through a multitude of local anduniversal perspectives.”
The performance takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 21,at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets,visit presentmusic.org.