Multi-media Exploration of Home and Place

×

PresentMusic joins forces with Milwaukee Opera Theatre ina multi-media exploration promising to challenge ourviews of home and place. The event is cast in three segments beginning outsidethe Broadway Theatre Center in Catalano Square with new works by localstudents, artists, composers and seniors. The second segment moves inside thetheater for performances ofbyDavid Lang, Julia Wolfe, Michael Gordon and Deborah Artman (video by BillMorrison);by Bryce Dessner(video by Matthew Ritchie); and original music produced by Present MusicArtistic Director Kevin Stalheim. The program also includesby Caroline Shaw, recipientof the 2013 Pulitzer Prize. An after-party in the Broadway Theatre Center Bar& Bistro will follow the event.

Home Place is donein conjunction with renowned Milwaukee artist Reginald Baylor’s Typeface Project, which consists of public-artinstallations that grew out of community conversations from the Harambee,Lindsay Heights, Burnham Park and Sherman/Washington Park Milwaukeeneighborhoods. The new works included in the first segment of Home Placewere inspired by the TypeFace Project.

“Homecan be where the heart is,” says Stalheim, “but what happens if your home isdestroyed, or if you are a traveler? The composers and artists for our eventwill express their visions of home and place through a multitude of local anduniversal perspectives.”

The performance takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 21,at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets,visit presentmusic.org.