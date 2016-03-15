Milwaukee’s Early Music Now welcome the Montreal-based ensemble Constantinople to UW-Milwaukee’s Zelazo Center for a concert rediscovering Persian Classical Music from the Safavid Dynasty (1501-1736). Constantinople, founded in 1998 by Iranian exiles Kiya and Ziya Tabassian, has gradually expanded to a versatile quintet of instrumentalists and vocalist Sepideh Raissadat. Exotic (to our ears) instruments like the setar, tombak, kanun, viola da gamba and oud will fill the hall with music from Persian manuscripts found in Near Eastern palaces and monastery libraries.

‘Paths to the Summit’

Early Music Now Featuring Constantinople

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.

5 p.m., Saturday, March 19