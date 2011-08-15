Peninsula Music Festival: Classics in Door County

Idyllic Door County is home to the Peninsula Music Festival, which presents a series of classical concerts every August. Under the baton of Maestro Victor Yampolsky, the festival's programs feature outstanding artists and professional musicians. Past guests have included James Ehnes, Michael Zaretsky and Hilary Hahn. The festival, which held an all-Tchaikovsky concert Aug. 16, was established in 1953 and has delighted concertgoers ever since. Remaining concerts for this year include a Liszt-Berlioz festival at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 and a stunning finale—featuring Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2, Wagner's Gotterdammerung: Siegfried's Rhine Journey and Strauss' Der Rosenkavalier—at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20.

Concerts are held at the Door Community Auditorium, 3926 Highway 42, Fish Creek.