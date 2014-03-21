Performance Happening: Cooperative Performance Milwaukee

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee

Season 1 Selection

6:30 p.m., March 24

Hot Water Wherehouse, 818 S. Water St.

Decide what you’d like to see presented in this adventurous performing artists co-op’s first full season. Members will pitch ideas to the public using the entertaining pecha kucha format that started in Tokyo and spread like karaoke across the planet. Project proposals will be presented in 20 slides, each projected for 20 seconds during which the artist may talk. The audience, members and non-members alike then vote on their favorites. Of the top five, the co-op board will choose three to produce in 2014-15. The event is set at the beautiful Hot Water Wherehouse nightclub. Vote wisely, party well. Admission is free.