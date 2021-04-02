PianoArts Hosting Virtual International Competition from Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

× Expand Courtesy of PianoArts Aleksandra Kasman (left), host for the competition, speaking virtually to audiences around the globe from the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music.

PianoArts is a performing and educational organization that presents music festivals and competition for international pianists. The competition is going on right now through Saturday, April 3. Nine semifinalists will perform solo recitals as they compete for performance awards and to become one of the top three to perform concertos with musicians from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in the future.

Nine contestants will be featured performing compositions of their choosing. Judging the competition is a jury led by Prof. Pavlina Dokovska, who won Italy’s International Piano Competition of Senigalia, along with Steinway Artist, Alan Chow and the extremely talented Boris Slutsky.

The finale of the semifinal round will be streamed on Saturday, April 3, at 10 a.m. and is virtually hosted in Milwaukee at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music by Aleksandra Kasman, former PianoArts winner.

This iteration marks the 14th biennial PianoArts North American Competition. Winners become fellows who perform in diverse communities, teach and coach young instrumentalists. The competition can be viewed for free here.

The competition began on March 31, but you can still catch performances on April 1 and April 2 at 7 p.m. along with the finale on Saturday, April 3.