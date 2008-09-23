Our Prestigious Designer History

×





2007 – Bill Blass

2006 – Douglas Hannant & David Chu

2005 -- Zang Toi & Ermenegildo Zegna

2004 -- Monique Lhuillier & Ermenegildo Zegna

2003 – Badgley Mischka

2002 -- Vera Wang

2001 -- Craig Natiello, House of Halston

2000 -- Randolph Duke

1999 – Carolina Herrera

1998 – Victor Costa

1997 – Bob Mackie

1996 – Bob Mackie

1995 – St. John

1994 – Escada

1993 – Rickie Freeman

1992 – Leon Hall commentator from American and EuropeanCollections; Marcia Taft for Rose Taft Couture

1991 – Dino Valiano & The William Pearson Collection

1990 – Stanley Platos

1989 – Bill Blass, Carolyne Roehm, Louis Feraud

1988 – Becky Bisoulis

1987 – Louis Feraud

1986 – Correges, De Jac, Erte, Renato Balestra

1985 – Carolyn Roehm

1984 – Louis Feraud

1983 – Oscar de la Renta

1982 – Halston

1981 – Koos Van Den Akker

1980 -- Halston

1979 – Geoffrey Beene

1977 – Bill Blass

1976 – Adele Simpson

1975 – Jerry Silverman, Shannon Rodgers

1974 – Jerry Silverman, Shannon Rodgers

1973 – Pauline Trigere

1972 – Oscar de la Renta

1971 – Adele Simpson

1970 – Malcolm Starr

1969 – Helga

1968 – Helga

1967 – Mollie Parnis

1966 – Mollie Parnis

1965 – Roxane of Samuel Winston