Rachmaninoff Masterpieces at MSO

“A composer’s music should express the country ofhis birth, his love affairs, his religion… I compose because I must giveexpression to my feelings, just as I talk because I must give utterance to mythoughts.” That succinct statement given in an interview with an Americanjournalist perfectly encapsulates the whole career of Russian composer SergeiRachmaninoff (1873-1943). Such unabashedly Romantic sentiments made him seemvery old-fashioned by the middle of the 20th century, but no matter: He wrotesome of the most memorable, tuneful, colorful and beloved pieces of musicworksthat have never left the orchestral repertoire. In its upcoming concerts, the

(MSO) under Edo de Waart performs two of Rachmaninoff’smusical masterpieces.

The successful premiere of Rachmaninoff’s SecondPiano Concerto in 1901 confirmed that he had finally emerged from afour-year-long depressionthe result of the utter critical and popular failureof his First Symphony. But sudden success proved very taxing on the 33-year-oldcomposer-pianist-conductor, so he, his wife and daughter departed Russia for a three-year stay in Dresden, Germany(only venturing back every so often to see his in-laws at the family estate inIvanovka). During this relatively relaxed period Rachmaninoff found the timeand inspiration to compose, producing his next great triumph: the Symphony No.2 in E Minor, Op. 27.

Beginning with its 1908 St. Petersburg premiere, the accessible and melodiousE Minor Symphony was a terrific success. Though rather a lengthy symphony, itslanguage is straightforward, colorful and nicely proportioned. Perhaps no otherwork Rachmaninoff ever composed so perfectly fits his own professionalphilosophy.

In the autumn of the following year, Rachmaninoffembarked upon his first American concert tour. In preparation for this event hecomposed his Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, Op. 30. The world premiere tookplace in New Yorkunder Walter Damrosch, followed shortly by a concert at Carnegie Hall underGustav Mahler. Of his four piano concertos, the D Minor contains the mostchallenging piano writing and is generally acknowledged as the finest overall(the composer certainly said as much himself). Indeed, there are few othermajor concertos that so thoroughly integrate the solo instrument with theorchestra.

Maestro de Waart leadsthe MSO in Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony and, accompanied by pianist JoyceYang, the Third Piano Concerto at Uihlein Hall from Oct. 16-18.