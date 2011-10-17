Racine Symphony Orchestra Celebrates 80 Years

This weekend the Racine Symphony Orchestra (RSP) marks the opening of its 80th season. The RSO is led by maestro Pasquale Laurino, a guest conductor for the Chicago Chamber Orchestra, the Elmhurst Choral Union and the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra. Laurino began his career in Milwaukee and has appeared regularly with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and the Bel Canto Chamber Orchestra. He also has had a long association with the Skylight Opera Theatre.

The concert, titled "A Glorious Collaboration," includes Mozart's Symphony No. 38 "Prague" and the Ballet Suite by Rameau, one of the great French Baroque composers. In addition, Russian cellist Ian Maksin will take the spotlight for Tchaikovsky's famous "Variations on a Rococo Theme" and Fauré's Elegy for Cello and Orchestra.

The concert will be held 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine.