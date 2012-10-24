Racine Symphony Orchestra Highlights Beethoven

For its latest concert, the Racine Symphony Orchestra presents an all-Beethoven program. Artistic Director Pasquale Laurino welcomes violinist Sharan Leventhal for a performance of the brilliant Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61. Also on the program is the Overture to the Creatures of Prometheus, Op. 43 and Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21.

“This concert is truly a dream fulfilled on a very personal level,” says Laurino, who also serves as conductor. “An all-Beethoven program is an opportunity for us to perform my favorite composer, with my favorite soloist playing my favorite concerto on my favorite instrument.”

Laurino has a long and cherished history with Leventhal, going back to their days in the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras. “Sharan was an inspiration to me. She was always so generous in sharing her passion for music,” he says.

Since those formative years, Leventhal has developed a career both as a widely admired performer of the standard repertoire and a courageous pioneer of new music. She has premiered more than 100 works and is a familiar face to fans of Milwaukee’s Present Music. The Beethoven concerto is just part of Leventhal’s week as artist-in-residence. In addition to the concert, she will work with and give daily performances to more than 600 people, including pre-kindergarten students, schoolchildren and adults in senior living facilities. She offers a free recital at Racine’s Red Onion Cafe at noon on Oct. 24.

The Racine Symphony Orchestra’s all-Beethoven program begins at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Ellen Schmitt will join Laurino for a pre-concert lecture beginning at 6:30 p.m. A reception follows the concert.