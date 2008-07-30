Rediscovering a Lost Pianist

The last recordings he made have been locatedand collected on reDiscovered(released by Sony BMG), a two-disc set culled largely from radio broadcastsduring Australian tours in the summer and fall of his final year. I say “largely”because the producers of this set weren’t content to leave history alone. Amissing section from a performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 was“patched” with a recording Kapell made five years earlier. Similarly, bits andpieces missing from Mussorgsky’s TheGreat Gate of Kiev and Bach’s Suite in A Minor are plugged from othersessions, granting the performances an unnecessary illusion of seamlessness.
The Australian recordings themselves,though scratchy, can’t conceal the pianist’s formidable artistry. Kapell wasfluent on his instrument to be sure. He also sounds driven, masterfullyempathetic with the emotional as well as the technical challenges of hisconcert repertoire. Listening can be exhausting. One imagines that for Kapellthis music represented a rocky summit, a dangerous sonic