Set Design Undermines Florentine Opera’s ‘Tosca’

I have never experienced an opera performance moreundermined by poor set design than the Florentine Opera Tosca production that opened last Friday evening. Noele Stollmack’sset consisted of an uncomfortably steep raked platform, vast drab spaces indark colors, and little else. Chic contemporary minimalism simply did not workhere. Sometimes less is not more.

Dean Anthony’s direction attempted to use all thatspace in scenes that needed intimacy or menace, but awkwardness sometimesresulted. Scarpia’s interrogation scene was not helped by supporting playerswho looked less than threatening. Getting Scarpia’s stabbed body over thelighted grate in the floor was too effortful and too obvious an aim, detractingfrom the spontaneity of the moment.

Todd Thomas’ Scarpia was a standout performance.I’ve seen scarier Scarpias who quietly seethe with arrogant power, but Thomas’extroverted, impassioned interpretation was fascinating throughout. As Tosca,Cynthia Lawrence was convincing dramatically and vocally best when she sangwith line in her voice. Her driven, over-sung high notes were not flattering.Renzo Zulian has exciting Italianate sound just right for Puccini, but hisCavaradossi was two-dimensional and sometimes musically unsatisfying. Todd Levyset up real emotion in the famous clarinet solo introduction for his last actaria; Zulian negated the mood with inexact, rushed singing.