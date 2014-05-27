Sing Out with Milwaukee Children’s Choir

Milwaukee Children’s Choir (MCC), a nonprofit choral organization touching the lives of nearly 700 children with in-school and afterschool programming, will celebrate 20 years of music making with a concert. Featured will be all of its performance-level choirs (first through 12th graders). Songs of note include Wallace Hornady’s “Come and Sing,” which reflects MCC’s main motto of the season, and “We Rise Again” arranged by Lydia Adams, for which alumni of MCC will be invited to join the children on stage in song. The latter will feature an MCC alum guest conductor.

Artistic Director Marco Melendez says, “This is an exciting time as we continue to grow MCC and bring ourselves out into the community to shine as Milwaukee’s children’s choir. Our 20th Anniversary Celebration will be a grand ceremony for youth chorale featuring very talented kids.”

MCC’s 20th Anniversary Celebration will be held Sunday, June 1, at 4:30 p.m. at Milwaukee Area Technical College’s Cooley Auditorium (1015 N. Sixth St.). Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors (65+) and $10 for students. For tickets, call 414-221-7040 or visit milwaukeechildrenschoir.org.