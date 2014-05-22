‘Sister Carrie’: A Workshop Performance of a New American Opera

×

When the new opera of Theodore Dreiser’s great 1900 novelenters theinternational repertory, as it will if it follows the path of its celebratedsibling, you canremember taking part in its development. The composer and librettist RobertAldridge and Hershel Garfein will oversee a workshop performance of their newbaby at the intimate, relaxed and beautiful Florentine Opera Center inRiverwest this Friday and Saturday. Adriana Zabala and Daniel Belcher are theleads. Singers from the Florentine Opera Chorus and the University of Minnesotacomplete the cast under Bill Florescu’s direction. William Boggs conducts. May23-24, 7:30 p.m., Florentine Opera Center, 926 E. Burleigh St. Tickets are just$15.