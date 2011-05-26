Something 'Wicked' This Way Comes to Marcus Center

The beguiling and dazzling Wicked Divas are set to enchant Milwaukee with show tunes from Ragtime, The Music Man, Evita and, of course, Wicked, the show-stopping Broadway extravaganza based around The Wizard of Oz. One of the Wicked Divas is Julia Murney, an actress whose bio includes the TV shows “30 Rock,” “Sex and the City” and “NYPD Blue” as well as films and Broadway musicals. Murney's co-diva, Jennifer Laura Thompson, has performed onstage in Lend Me a Tenor, On the Town and Pardon My English. MSO Pops conductor Steven Reineke will preside over the performance, but don't be surprised if the Divas charm the audience with some ad-libs. The concerts will be held 8 p.m. May 27-28 and 2 p.m. May 29 at Uihlein Hall in the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St.