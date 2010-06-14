Sophisticated New Music on ‘Portraits & Elegies’

×

Thefantastic new CD Portraits & Elegies(Innova), recorded by violinist Frank Almond and pianist Brian Zeger, exploresthe lyrical side of contemporary American music. Philip Lasser's unashamed loveof French music is apparent in the lovely Vocalise(1999) and Berceuse Fantasque(1996). Ten miniature character pieces from Ned Rorem's Day Music (1971) and NightMusic (1972) show alluring, wide-ranging variety. Though thoroughlyinstrumental, they are akin to Rorem's many art songs in exquisitely creatingand sustaining a brief mood. Fleet virtuosity alternates with long-linedmelody. Russell Platt is heard in two elegantly sad movements, appropriatelytitled Autumn Music (2005). The albumreaches its apex in Peter Lieberson's Elegy(1990), surely one of the most profound and moving chamber works composedin recent decades.

Overall,the compilation and performance capture deeply considered poetic reflection.Almond and Zeger perform with unerring taste, spontaneous freshness and highly evolved, expressivesensitivity. The violin Almond plays, the ex-Lipinski Stradivarius, recordswith incredible richness, displaying a dazzling spectrum of colors. This marksits commercial recording debut. The curatorial choice of literature makes acase for substantial, sophisticated new music firmly rooted in romantictraditions. In this it succeeds handsomely.