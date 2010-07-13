Sounds of India at Early Music Now

×

When it began, EarlyMusic Now concentrated on presenting concerts in Milwaukee by leadingperformers of the pre-Baroque music of Western Europea field of forgottenmusic that won many new adherents after the 1960s. In more recent years, thegroup has branched out considerably. For its next concert, Early Music Nowpresents an evening of classical Indian music as sung by Nagaraja Rao Havaldar.

Like most of India’s greatmusicians, Havaldar learned the music at home in a family tradition andapprenticed himself to living masters in a learning process of many years. Thegenre he focuses on, khayal, is of recent originthe 1700s are recent in termsof a civilization whose origins recede into the dawn of history. Khayal isArabic for “imagination,” a reference perhaps to the improvisatory nature of amodal music wrapped around words of romantic, erotic and divine love, alongwith celebrations of the seasons and the play of light at different times ofday. Khayal demands an astonishing octave-gliding range against the slipperyshimmer of the music. Havaldar will be accompanied at his Milwaukee concert by harmonium and tabla.





Nagaraja Rao Havaldarwill perform 7 p.m. July 17 at MilwaukeePublic Library’s Centennial Hall. The concert will be preceded by a 6:30p.m. lecture.