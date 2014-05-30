‘Summerdances 2014: Lineage’

UW-Milwaukee’s Mainstage Theatre

2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.

7:30 p.m., May 29-31

The end-of-the-school-year concert of the UWM Dance Department is always enjoyable and you can also learn a lot. Lineage will close the department’s 50th year with new works by four distinguished faculty choreographers—Ferne Bronson, Maria Gillespie, Elizabeth Johnson and Dani Kuepper—and MFA alumna Rebecca Stenn, winner of the 2014 Dance New Work Award. Each has a very different approach. Says Artistic Director Luc Vanier, “We are training students to keep their bodies and minds open, even as they face the stress of figuring out where they fit as artists.” UWM’s program seeds the city’s dance scene.